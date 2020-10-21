Reality TV

RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Burke’s Marriage Ups and Downs

Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Getting Sober

Braunwyn told Us in October 2020 that her decision to stop drinking changed her marriage. “He’s known that I’ve had a problem, but part of the dynamic of our relationship is he’s an enabler and we have a very codependent relationship,” she told Us. “While I’m getting sober right now, he’s also in his own community support meetings, working on his aspect of it because alcoholism is a family disease. It affects everyone. And, you know, especially with couples, there is a dynamic and we’re working on that.”

 

She added, “He would get me out of situations before I got ugly. So I needed him. And when I got sober, I didn’t need him anymore. And he felt the distance and he felt left behind. … It’s very hard on a marriage. There’s just a lot of things that we’ve had to uncover [in] therapy with ourselves and each other.”

 

