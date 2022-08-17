Mehgan James
In May 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian had moved on from his on-again, off-again relationship with Blac Chyna and had started dating Bad Girls Club alum James. “Rob has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match,” a source told Us following the news of his new romance. “Both of them do better without each other.”
Just one month later, however, Rob seemingly denied that he was seeing the reality star. "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before," he wrote via Twitter at the time. James, for her part, retweeted the post and added, "Although I've been advised not to say anything , I will say, I'm only 'Megan something.' I don't control the media but we all know who does. I'm just as confused as everyone else."