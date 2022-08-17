Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Rob Kardashian’s Dating History Over the Years: From Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna

By and
Rob Kardashians Dating History
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
9
4 / 9
podcast

Rihanna

The business owner briefly romanced Rihanna in August 2012 following his dramatic split from Ora. The pair’s first date included an action-packed go-karting day at Racer’s Edge Indoor Karting in Burbank, California, before partying at L.A.’s Playhouse nightclub later that evening. However, things between them soon fizzled out and their romance was over by fall of that year.

Us reported that Rihanna began dating A$AP Rocky in February 2020 and the pair welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.

Back to top