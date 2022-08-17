Rita Ora
Rob dated singer and actress Rita Ora for two months in 2012 before accusing her of cheating on him with “20 dudes.” After he bashed Ora on Twitter, his sister Khloé intervened and tweeted: “Rob be nice kiddddd.”
Two years later, Ora told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that she didn’t want to discuss their split. “It was a phase and a moment in my life,” she said. “You know, onward and upwards.” By December 2020, the England native had nothing but fond — if vague — memories of their time together. “Oh, I forgot about that,” she told The Sunday Times about dating Kardashian. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”
Their breakup contributed to Kardashian's downward spiral into depression, which would come to light in 2016. Ora married Taika Waititi in 2022.