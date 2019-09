Cause of the Fight

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is,” a source told Us on June 8, 2018. According to the source, the pair have also been arguing over their dog’s death: “Jen was supposed to be taking care of the dogs when he was away filming, and Ronnie came home to their house and found the dog dead in the pool.”