Rocky Road

“[Jen] saw how bad the cheating was while watching the show Thursday night. Ronnie told her something was going down on the show, but not specifics or how bad it was – and it was bad,” a source close to the pair exclusively told Us on April 30, 2018. “She kicked him out of his house two weeks ago. They’ve been so rocky for so long – even before he went to film the show … Ronnie is melting down. People are trying to talk him off a ledge but he’s going crazy.”