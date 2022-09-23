Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Her Return to Acting, Tackling Mom Guilt, More

Her Decision to Appear in ‘Do Revenge’

“Pretty much everything about that script made me [want to join]. I read the script and there was no role for the headmaster, but I just was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is iconic. This is like the movies people talk about and it has quotes that they will discuss for years to come,” she recalled. “Then I met [director] Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and in our first meeting we decided we were lifelong best friends. I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Gellar continued: “That cast is amazing and I also made really good friends on that movie. Every time I’m out now people talk about watching the movie multiple times. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, who considers herself an Eleanor after taking a Do Revenge quiz, also teased that she is “actively planning” to collaborate with Robinson, 34, in the future.