Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Her Return to Acting, Tackling Mom Guilt, More

How Maya Hawke Became Her Daughter’s Idol

Amid her daughter’s interest in the acting industry, the New York native discussed her rules about exploring the field.

“God bless Maya Hawke for being such an idol to both me and my daughter. I really get to bounce those ideas off her,” she shared. “Her mother [Uma Thurman] also said the same thing, which was, ‘You can be on set, you can learn about them, you can have jobs on them and you can help out. But you can’t be in front of a camera until you graduate high school and you sort of know who you are.'”

Gellar praised Hawke, 24, for her presence in Hollywood, adding, “Meeting Maya and understanding that that was her experience and looking at this incredible human being that she is has made it a much easier conversation with my daughter now. I just get to constantly reference Maya.”