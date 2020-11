Kourtney Kardashian

Disick met Kourtney in 2006 at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis in Mexico. After supporting him through mental health and substance abuse issues during their relationship, the Poosh founder ended things for good when he was caught cozying up to Chloe Bartoli in July 2015. While Disick and Kourtney are often caught flirting on social media, sources told Us that they are strictly coparenting.