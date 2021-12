Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

A Blaine County, Idaho marriage license filing gave away the Scandal actress’ secret wedding to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple tied the knot on June 24, 2013, but have yet to confirm the marriage themselves.

PHOTOS: Most Over-The-Top Celebrity Weddings

PHOTOS: Stars Who Wore Vera Wang Wedding Gowns

PHOTOS: Celebrity TV & Movie Weddings