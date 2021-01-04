Amy Adams and Robert De Niro

The Sharp Objects alum revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2020 that she got a “retroactive crush” on De Niro after watching his older films for the first time, including The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. “I have a crush on him in the ’70s,” she said. “I mean, not that I wouldn’t have a crush on him now, but you know, I’m married.”

After Kimmel joked that having a crush on the actor “in the ‘70s” and not on him “in his 70s,” Adams noted that she hasn’t ruled De Niro out based on age just yet. “I mean, I’m open to having a crush on him in his 70s. I think that could happen,” she added.