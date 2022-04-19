Camila Cabello and Harry Styles

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in April 2022, the “Havana” singer opened up about how her celebrity crush helped her make the life-changing decision that launched her career in 2012.

“I was 15. I was, like, a huge One Direction fan, and I was like, ‘The Voice [or] X Factor?'” Cabello recalled during Carpool Karaoke. “I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be at X Factor. I don’t know if they’ll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor.'”

She continued, adding, “This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because, obviously, that was, like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.'”

The singer explained that while she wasn’t so sure about saying “I do,” she “really did believe” that a romance was inevitable. “‘We’re gonna meet. I’m gonna become a singer, and we’ll probably fall in love,'” she recalled thinking. “By the way, that’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the real intention of me auditioning for X Factor.”