Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Hermione and … Draco?! Turns out, Watson was smitten with Felton early in filming for the Harry Potter franchise. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” the actress admitted to Seventeen in June 2011. “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”