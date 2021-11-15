Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet

The Hunger Games star, 27 at the time, made her love for the then 22-year-old actor — who she called “so, so talented and hot” — known in February 2018. “Timothée, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30. He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18? What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?”