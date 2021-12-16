Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor admitted during a December 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that his childhood celeb crush was his Sing 2 costar Reese Witherspoon. “I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me,” he said of the Big Little Lies alum, who joined him for the interview. “[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen [1991’s The Man on the Moon] it’s inevitable. What’s not to have a crush on?”