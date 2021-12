Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon

The comedian didn’t know about Kidman’s crush on him until years later when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time. “I just remember I liked you. … And you didn’t talk at all,” the Oscar winner said in January 2015 of their set-up. “So after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing.’ So I left and went, ‘OK, no chemistry. Maybe he’s gay!’”