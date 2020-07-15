Mark Webber

Webber was supposed to star alongside Cobie Smulders in ABC’s hour-long drama Stumptown, but he was ultimately replaced by New Girl alum Jake Johnson. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor slammed the network in regard to their alleged reason to recast him on the series.

“Look, I’m a straight white male so I know my journey has been way less painful in this warped industry, but I’m being recast in a network television show because I’m not handsome enough for the executives,” he tweeted in May 2019. “It’s important for me to share the real pain we endure in this industry.”