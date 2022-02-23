Megyn Kelly

Kelly was let go from NBC in October 2018 after she made controversial comments about blackface on Megyn Kelly Today, which was subsequently canceled. The morning show had only been on for a year. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface,” she said on the show. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.” The journalist later apologized for her remarks: “I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry.” She left with the full remainder of her $69 million contract.