Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The Jumanji: Next Level star brought his mother, Ata, to tears when he gifted her a house of her choice in December 2018. “This one felt good,” Johnson captioned the heartwarming video of his mom’s reaction. “I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants — anywhere she wants.”

He added, “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.”