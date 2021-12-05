Tom Kaulitz

The guitarist set a very high bar after giving his wife, Heidi Klum, a piece of the Berlin Wall for her 47th birthday.

“It’s the German wall! It’s the Berlin German Wall,” the model gushed about the present during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May 2021. “My husband was actually born in East Berlin, and I’ve been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I’m from, even though I’ve been [in the United States] longer than I’ve been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday.”

Klum said the gift now sits in her garden, adding, “I loved it. It’s beautiful. I mean, it’s beautiful that it’s broken and it’s not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden.”