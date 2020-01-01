Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr.

Us Weekly confirmed that the the Real Housewives of New York City star wed D’Agostino Jr. on December 31, 2016, in a romantic ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Castmate Dorinda Medley was a bridesmaid, and former RHONY city stars Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon, along with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, attended the nuptials. Eight months later, however, the pair announced that they had split. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the former countess wrote on Twitter on August 3, 2017. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”