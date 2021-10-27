Carl Radke

The Pittsburgh native dated Danielle Olivera before joining the cast of Summer House. The pair briefly rekindled their romance and made out during the final part of season 4, but they never officially got back together.

Carl had a whirlwind romance with Paige DeSorbo after she joined the cast in season 3, which filmed in the summer of 2018. Their relationship fizzled out before the end of the summer after their attempt at keeping the flames alive in New York City during the week didn’t work out.

He hooked up with longtime pal Lindsay during season 4 of the series, and the duo sparked romance speculation again in September 2021 when they got close at Kyle and Amanda’s wedding.