Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.  Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Scottish DJ and the “Exile” singer dated for 15 months, splitting in June 2016. Harris rekindled his romance with model Aarika Wolf in August 2017, but quickly ended things. They got back together in March 2018, stepping out at the 2019 BRIT Awards one year later.

The musician released Motion in 2014 and Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 in 2017. He then dropped “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa in April 2018 and “I Found You” with Benny Blanco seven months later. He released three EPs in 2020 under his Regenerator alias.

