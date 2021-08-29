July 2021

“A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved,” the Housewife gushed in a tribute to her beau on their first anniversary. “You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️.”

Ruelas, for his part, felt like the “luckiest man alive” over the past year. “I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always,” he wrote via Instagram. “I fall more deeply In love with you every single day & when I tell you how much you mean to me and how much I ADORE YOU it’s to remind you that you are my world, you are my today and tomorrow – I will always treat you like the princess you are & LOVE you unconditionally forever. Happy Anniversary Teresa ❤️❤️ #trueloveexists❤️.”