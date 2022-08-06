Ready to wed! Before Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas say “I do,” the twosome were toasted by their loved ones.

“So happy to celebrate you🥰,” Jennifer Aydin captioned a Friday, August 5, Instagram photo with the engaged couple alongside her husband, Bill Aydin, Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell.

The group smiled for the social media snap with the 50-year-old bride wearing a white dress to celebrate her weekend nuptials.

“Yasssss we cannot wait to celebrate with you guys tomorrow night ❤️🤍,” Caroline Rauseo commented on the Friday post, seemingly revealing she received an invitation to the couple’s Saturday, August 6, ceremony.

The Turning the Tables author also gave fans a glimpse inside the celebration, which took place at The Highlawn restaurant in West Orange, New Jersey. Giudice shared snaps via her Instagram Story of the table settings, the dessert selections and a special cake for her groom-to-be. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star simply captioned her posts with a red heart emoji.

The Bravo personality — who shares four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice — got engaged to Ruelas, 48, in October 2021 after one year of dating.

“A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving,” Teresa previously gushed over her beau in a July 2021 Instagram post. “You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️.”

The duo’s Saturday nuptials, set to be filmed for an RHONJ spinoff episode, will be attended by several of their Bravo costars.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the Standing Strong author previously told Us Weekly in May, noting Ruelas has been “very hands-on” in helping her plan the festivities.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum’s wedding plans made headlines earlier this year after fellow Housewife Ramona Singer accidentally showcased the invitation on social media. Per the 65-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum’s snap, Teresa and Ruelas are set to tie the knot at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday. (A source later confirmed to Us that Singer’s invite included the correct wedding day details.)

“I called her and I’m like, ‘Can you please take that down off your Story right now,’” Teresa told Entertainment Tonight in June about the social media snafu. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do?’ She was like, ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got, and I get a lot of invitations.’ … Now I’m gonna have to have extra security!”

Scroll below to see photos of Teresa and her fiancé’s wedding rehearsal ahead of the big day: