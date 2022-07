Danica McKellar

Bure has known her fellow Hallmark Channel alum since their days as child stars on Full House and The Wonder Years, respectively. They both appeared on season 18 of Dancing With the Stars and have become close friends.

“I’m more amazed every year at your grace and incredible beauty, inside & out, and so grateful for your friendship,” McKellar wrote via Instagram in an April 2021 birthday shout-out to the former View panelist.