1. She Was Raised in New York City

The model was originally born in Italy before making the move to New York alongside one of her brothers and her father. During an interview with High Snob Society, Fox shared how her childhood was shaped by her father offering her freedom to explore on her own.

“I grew up Uptown, mostly,” she shared in 2019. “We moved around a lot. It was kind of unstable. We were homeless at one point. I actually have lived in almost every single neighborhood — Harlem, Chelsea, everywhere. I moved downtown when I was 17 and I haven’t left.”