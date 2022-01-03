3. She Is a Proud Mom

Fox announced in February 2021 that she had secretly welcomed son Valentino one month prior with then-husband, Peter Artemiev. The new mom reflected on the “best day” of her life alongside pics from her maternity shoot.

“These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues. I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy.”