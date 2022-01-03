2. She Made Her Acting Debut in ‘Uncut Gems’

Fox took on the role of Julia De Fiore alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 Netflix hit Uncut Gems. This was the first acting job for the filmmaker, who later revealed to Paper Magazine that the role was originally written for her.

“I’m the only cast member that was never interchanged. Everyone else was swapped out, but I’m the only one that stayed the same,” she shared in 2019. “I did have to fight for it, though. Sure it was written with me in mind, but I definitely had to prove to the big studios and Scott Rudin that I could do this.”

At the time, Fox detailed the other interests that she has explored throughout the years, referring to herself as a “renaissance woman” when it comes to picking up new skills.

“I feel like when you’re a creative, you can express that through so many mediums. Acting just happens to be what it is right now, but it’s been fashion, it’s been art, it’s been photography, it’s been writing, it’s been directing,” she added. “If you have it in you, it’s gonna come out with whatever someone puts in front of you.”