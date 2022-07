August 2018

Amid her private romance, the Reality Bites actress made headlines when she hinted that she might be married to her Dracula costar Keanu Reeves.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life. Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest [and] we shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”