50 Cent isn’t worried that Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, attacked him in a new song.

On Sunday, May 12, DJ Akademiks played a diss track from King, 26, in which Diddy’s youngest son attacks his father’s detractors, including 48-year-old 50 Cent. “You talkin’ down the family name? You wildin’,” raps King at the start of the song, before referencing a meme that mocked Diddy, 54, amid his multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

“I dare one of you n—s scream out ‘no Diddy,’” raps King. “All that gossip s–t is wack / When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n—a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin.”

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) quickly responded to King calling him out. “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record,” he sarcastically wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of Diddy and Christian performing together on stage. “I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

From there, 50 Cent brought up King’s own legal woes. In April, an accuser named Grace O’Marcaigh sued the rapper, alleging that he sexually assaulted her while she worked on a yacht that Diddy chartered in December 2022. King, through his family’s lawyer, called the accusations “manufactured lies.”

50 Cent posted a lewd snippet of King’s diss track while sharing photos of O’Marcaigh’s alleged injuries. The “Candy Shop” rapper also rehashed the allegations that King gave the yacht worker a “spiked” shot of tequila. “Gave her the puffy juice with the special sauce in it,” claimed 50 Cent in his Instagram post.

50 Cent also shared a second snippet of King’s song where he seemingly referred to the March 2024 raid on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami. King and his brother, Justin Combs, were reportedly detained during the raid. “Too bad they ain’t know we bought the one next door,” raps King, “cause that’s the one they missed.”

50 Cent responded to the line by asking why King would “say some s–t like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL.”

Related: Diddy and 50 Cent’s History Explained: A Timeline of the Rappers' Feud Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent came up in the rap industry around the same time — and have been feuding for almost as long. While Diddy and 50 Cent have been at odds since the early 2000s, their feud made headlines again nearly two decades later. In […]

50 Cent and Diddy have been at odds since the early 2000s. At the core of the feud lies 50 Cent’s belief that Diddy knows more about the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. than what he’s led on.

In March 2024, 50 Cent — a successful television producer behind the Power franchise — claimed that he’s working on a documentary about Diddy’s legal troubles called Diddy Do It?

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” wrote 50 Cent.