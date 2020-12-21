You know you love me! Adam Brody shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot and revealed if he and wife Leighton Meester will be tuning in to watch it.

“I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back,” Brody, 41, told WSJ. Magazine on Monday, December 21. “I don’t think we’re the audience.”

The O.C. alum, whose 34-year-old wife played Blair Waldorf in the original CW series, noted that the couple have not completely ruled out watching it.

“I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in,” he added.

HBO Max announced in July 2019 that the show — which originally starred Meester, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford — would be getting a sequel set eight years after the events of the original series wrapped up.

“I think we’re excited to tell a different version of the story and different levels of restrictions,” cocreator Josh Schwartz told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019. “It won’t be button-pushing just for the sake of just being able to do it. Maybe a couple ‘s–ts’ we’ll throw in there, just because we can. … You never want to do something just because. Luckily, we’re now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do is tame by comparison.”

Last month, the cast of the new series was photographed spending time outside the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, reminiscent of the original show, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

The sequel of the teen drama isn’t at the top of Brody’s must-watch list, but he revealed that he and his wife of six years, who share daughter Arlo, 5, and a son, whose name has yet to be revealed, have been binging other shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just finished The Reagans, I enjoyed that,” he told WSJ. Magazine. “We watched Mank, the Fincher movie, last night. We watched The Crown, The Vow, Moonbase 8, which I thought was kind of sweet, lovely.”

The Shazam! actor added: “And then also randomly in the Tim Heidecker–verse, we just did Beef House, which I really like, which is just like a crystal-meth Full House.”

Brody admitted that he has been in a “cocoon for going on a year” now and noted that the actors are “incredibly fortunate with the amount of flexibility in work.”

The StartUp alum, who announced in September that he and Meester welcomed their second child amid the pandemic, has embraced quarantine life.

“It’s been a pretty — despite the state of the world — it has been a pretty blissful experience,” Brody told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I know a lot of parents who feel that way.”