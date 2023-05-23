Family first! Adam Levine gave fans a rare glimpse at his low-key home life with wife Behati Prinsloo in a new music video.

The rocker, 44, featured his wife, 35, and their two eldest children, daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, in Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground,” which dropped on Tuesday, May 23.

The video began with Levine singing “I need peace / I need hope / I need guidance” in a studio with the rest of his band. It quickly switched to a scene of the group laughing and writing the track outside. (Maroon 5 also includes keyboardist and rhythm guitar Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar.)

As the Los Angeles native — who wed the model in 2014 — crooned, “I’m not mine, I’m not yours / I’m not sure of anything” fans got a peek at Gio and Dusty as they ran up to their parents who were swinging on a hammock.

The two little ones then jumped on top of the “She Will Be Loved” singer and the Namibia native. The former Voice coach, who welcomed baby No. 3 with Prinsloo in January, was later seen in a recording studio as his girls watched from the couch.

Elsewhere in the video, Levine played chess with one of his daughters and watched with a big smile as his kids ran around the grass with a giant bubble maker.

The light-hearted clip also featured moments of Levine and the former Victoria’s Secret model giggling at a communal table with his bandmates. “I don’t need someone to love / I just need someone to live for,” the musician sang in the emotional track as another image of the lovebirds hugging played out on screen.

Prinsloo’s music video appearance came four months after she gave birth to their third child following Levine’s 2022 cheating scandal.

The “Moves Like Jagger” crooner made headlines in September 2022 when a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician. Stroh alleged that after their romantic relationship ended Levine reached out to ask her if it was “OK” to use her name as his third child’s moniker.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I want to name it Sumner,’” the “Animals” crooner allegedly texted Stroh in June 2022, according to screenshots she shared via social media. In the wake of Stroh’s allegations, several other women came forward with claims of inappropriate interactions with the rocker amid his marriage.

Levine, for his part, denied in September 2022 that he ever cheated on his wife. However, he did own up to using “poor judgment in speaking anyone other than” Prinsloo in “any kind of flirtatious manner.”

He said in a statement at the time: “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.”

The Calirosa Tequila cofounders have seemingly pushed past Levine’s cheating allegations. They stepped out together in March for the first time since becoming a family of five to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The “Girls Like You” singer began “spending more quality time” with Prinsloo in the wake of the controversy, per the insider, who added, that they are “back on track as a couple.”

That same month, Prinsloo was by her partner’s side as Maroon 5 headlined their Las Vegas residency. She shared photos of the lavish shows and posted glimpses of their three children watching Levine via Instagram.

“Words can’t explain it,” the “Payphone” crooner captioned a March 28 Instagram snap holding one of his girls after the successful run in Sin City.