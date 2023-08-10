And just like that, there might be a new couple in the Sex and the City universe.

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) played amateur detectives in the Thursday, August 10, episode of And Just Like That as they investigated the romantic status of Miranda’s son, Brady (Niall Cunningham), and Charlotte’s daughter, Lily (Cathy Ang).

After watching Brady flounder during his breakup from Luisa (Cree Cicchino), Miranda wants nothing more than to get her and estranged husband Steve Brady’s (David Eigenberg) son back on the right track and excited about the prospect of college. Miranda then comes up with an ingenious solution: Get Brady to spend some time with the academically oriented Lily to recalibrate.

“He has slapped me with a gag order on anything college-related,” Miranda lamented to Charlotte on the phone. “And Lily’s so driven, I thought maybe if they got together, she’d rub off on him. Osmosis! … Charlotte, my only child is making French fries for a living. I don’t want his life’s achievement to be mastering the crinkle-cut.”

Charlotte, who recently went back to work as an art dealer, explained that she would need to gauge Lily’s interest first and “couldn’t make any promises.” After Charlotte asked Lily if she’d hang out with Brady, the teen pianist was skeptical since they hadn’t spent much time together in years.

“Why? We haven’t hung out since that ski trip when I was 12 and he was 14,” Lily reminded her mom before sibling Rock (Alexa Swinton) chimed in that Brady didn’t “leave his sleeping bag the entire trip.”

Lily ultimately agreed to hang out, but Miranda is shocked when she spots the teen walking out of Brady’s bedroom in the next scene — sans pants.

“Morning, Aunt Miranda,” Lily said, startled, while wearing only an oversized “New York” tank top that seemingly belonged to Brady, before she headed back into the bedroom.

Miranda immediately called Charlotte, who admitted that she knew Lily was spending the night “because they had a lot to talk about.”

“I’m not sure how much talking they did,” said Miranda, who had moved in with friend Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) after her separation from Steve. “I don’t know how to put this, but I’m fairly certain they hooked up. … When I went over there this morning to shower, there was no sign of couch-sleeping and Lily was coming out of Brady’s bedroom. She wasn’t wearing pants!”

As the two Sex and the City besties tried to piece together their children’s relationship status over lunch at Chipotle, Charlotte let it slip that Brady was not even Lily’s usual “type” of guy.

Miranda and Charlotte — she claimed she and Lily talk “about everything” — further put their sleuthing skills to work when Brady and Lily joined them at a fundraiser for Herbert Wexley’s (Christopher Jackson) political campaign.

“They are definitely doing it,” Miranda quipped after Brady went to find Lily and Rock in the kitchen. “There is no other way he would ever agree to come to this thing with me, no offense.”

After a confused-looking Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) asked for the scoop, Charlotte explained their theory. “Wow, that’s like hearing two of my stuffed animals are having sex,” Carrie dead-panned.

While Brady and Lily never clarified what they are up to, their moms double-downed on their realizations that realized something must have happened by the way Brady brushed Lily’s arm while in conversation. “I can’t tell if it was intentional or not,” Charlotte said.

New episodes of And Just Like That drop Thursdays on Max.