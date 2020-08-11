ABC Continues to Share Cryptic Bachelorette Promos Amid Cast Shakeup

Is this The Bachelorette or Nancy Drew? ABC continues to tease fans with cryptic looks at the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The network shared two new promos on Tuesday, August 11, via Instagram. In the first clip, Clare Crawley can be seen dropping silver high heels.

“Get ready for one heel of a season,” ABC captioned the short clip. “#TheBachelorette is coming to Tuesdays on ABC. ❤️”

In the second teaser, fans get their first look at Clare’s face as she throws a rose into the camera.

“✨🌹 Will you accept this rose?🌹✨ #TheBachelorette,” the caption reads. Former Bachelor Nick Viall was quick to comment on the post, “I have questions.”

Creator Mike Fleiss subsequently took to Twitter to add fuel to the fire, writing, “Strange times … #TheBachelorette.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Clare, 39, stopped filming season 16 of The Bachelorette at La Quinta Resort & Club in California because she was in love with one of her contestants. According to sources, the network subsequently called Tayshia Adams to pick up where the hairdresser left off. While several other members of Bachelor Nation, including Hannah Ann Sluss, Becca Kufrin and Wells Adams, have been spotted at the resort, Ashley Iaconetti shut down speculation that the network was pivoting the season to Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

“This is just the Bachelorette filming down there,” Ashley, 32, told cost Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast on Tuesday after her visit to set, noting that production is being safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “And a lot of people are saying that COVID is happening, why are there so many people down there in Palm Springs? You guys, the Bachelor bubble down there is the safest place you can be right now. There’s so many tests going on down there and so much quarantining going on. Just wanted to put that out there.”

One insider assured Us that fans will see both Clare and Tayshia, 29, when The Bachelorette returns to ABC Tuesdays this fall.