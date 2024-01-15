The 2024 Critics Choice Awards were still a family affair for Billy Crudup even without his wife, Naomi Watts.

Crudup, 55, brought his 20-year-old son, William Atticus Parker, to the event on Sunday, January 14. The twosome had the sweetest father-son moment as they arrived at the awards show in matching tuxedos. (Crudup shares his son with ex Mary-Louise Parker.)

William later celebrated his dad’s win in the Critics Choice press room after Crudup took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his role as Cory Ellison on The Morning Show. Crudup and his son were all smiles as they posed backstage with the trophy.

While William was his dad’s date for the evening, Watts, 55, celebrated her husband from home.

“Congratulations @themorningshow,” she captioned a video after Crudup’s name was announced on Sunday. “So proud.”

Watts was joined by Mark Ruffalo’s wife, Sunrise Ruffalo, for the awards show watch party. The duo smiled for a selfie as they cheered on their respective significant others.

“We loved watching you @markruffalo and #billycrudup,” Watts captioned a separate Instagram Story post.

Before opting out of Sunday’s awards show, Watts accompanied Crudup to the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this month. (Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for The Morning Show but lost to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.)

Watts and Crudup started dating in 2017 after working together on Netflix’s Gypsy. The couple got engaged in April 2023 and officially tied the knot in June of that year.

“They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of the couple’s “stress-free” and “spur of the moment” wedding. (They said their “I dos” at a New York City courthouse.)

Prior to their whirlwind romance, both Watts and Crudup were in other high-profile relationships.

Watts and Liev Schreiber separated in 2016 after 11 years together. The former couple share sons Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15. (Schreiber began dating Taylor Neisen in 2017, and they welcomed their first baby together last year.)

Crudup, for his part, dated Mary-Louise, 59, from 1996 to November 2003. He then moved on with Claire Danes, whom he dated for two years until 2006.

Mary-Louise was seven months pregnant with William when she and Crudup called it quits, but any bad blood toward her former partner has seemingly been healed. The Weeds alum publicly celebrated Crudup and Watts following their wedding ceremony.

“I wish them well,” she told The Guardian in June 2023. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So, I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”