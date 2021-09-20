Full House family! Candace Cameron Bure is excited to watch Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli hit the dance floor on the season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

“Good morning! I know I haven’t been on [social media] very much lately but I’ve been working and so it’s been super, super busy,” the California native, 45, said in an Instagram Story video on Monday, September 20. “But Dancing With the Stars is starting tonight!”

The Growing Pains alum is a longtime fan of the ABC ballroom dance competition — and even competed on season 18 in 2014, finishing in third place with pro Mark Ballas.

“Marilu [Henner] and I have already been talking [about it], we’re gonna be texting and watching the show together,” Cameron Bure said with a laugh. “I am so excited to see everyone. Especially Olivia Jade, we are rooting you on! Have fun tonight.”

The 21-year-old reposted the sweet message in an Instagram Story of her own on Monday, adding, “Love you.”

From 1988 to 1995, Cameron Bure worked alongside Loughlin, now 57, on Full House. They went on to reprise their beloved roles on the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020. However, Loughlin’s time on the series was cut short after she was caught up in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

In March 2019, the Summerland alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella Giannulli, were admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits despite never playing the sport. The actress and the designer, 57, initially maintained their innocence until pleading guilty to fraud charges in May 2020. The couple served their prison sentences separately and have since been released.

While Loughlin has yet to publicly address the controversy, her youngest daughter previously opened up about how her privilege played a role in the situation.

“I don’t deserve pity. We messed up,” the YouTuber admitted during an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2020. “I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.’ I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

Shortly before the cast was officially announced earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Olivia Jade would be participating in the milestone 30th season of DWTS. She later thanked her mom for cheering her on throughout the intense rehearsal process.

“I think it’s such an incredible opportunity. I’m ready to put myself back out there and try new things,” the social media personality told Us and other outlets during a September 8 press conference. “I’m really excited to challenge myself and put myself outside my comfort zone, which I don’t do often. … My mom’s been a huge support.”

Olivia Jade joked, “She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet!’ My sister has been telling me she wants to come to every single show.”

Cameron Bure, for her part, has kept relatively quiet about the college admissions scandal — but has made it clear that she still considers Loughlin part of her family. The Hallmark actress told Us exclusively in May that her former costar is in “good” spirits following her prison stint.

“The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier], Lori,” the Make It or Break It alum said at the time.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.