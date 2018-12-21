Making a splash! Cardi B released the official music video for her new track, “Money,” on Friday, December 21, and it just may be her most bold of 2018.

The three-minute, 25-second mini-movie is a visual feast for the eyes, featuring the “I Like It” rapper in plenty of eye-grabbing getups … as well as in the buff. At one point, the Grammy nominee, 26, bares her butt for the camera as she sits at a piano stark naked.

The video is also generating buzz for a scene that shows Cardi breast-feeding while wearing couture garb, making for an image not unlike Rachel McAdams’ recent photo shoot for Girls, Girls, Girls, in which the Notebook actress posed in Versace while pumping breast milk in a hands-free bra. The baby likely is not Cardi’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, whom the notoriously private mom has only showed off once on Instagram.

Later in the clip, Cardi pays homage to her roots as a former stripper as she shows off her skills on the pole while simultaneously posing as a client who showers her alter ego with money.

