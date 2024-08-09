Channing Tatum is honored to have been part of fiancée Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think,” Tatum, 44, told People on Thursday, August 8, while attending the premiere with Kravitz, 35, in Los Angeles. “You truly are creating something from nothing and it’s just like creating a marriage.”

Tatum is proud of the work that he put into the project, adding, “Everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love.”

While discussing her partnership with Tatum, Kravitz had nothing but praise for his commitment to Blink Twice.

“I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there’s so much trust there,” she shared with the outlet. “We got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful.”

The couple started dating after meeting on the set of the movie, which was initially titled Pussy Island. Tatum plays billionaire tech mogul Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress, played by Naomi Ackie, to a seemingly nonstop island party — but the getaway quickly turns into a nightmare.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially an item. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors.”

At the time, the pair bonded on an “upstate getaway,” with the insider telling Us that both Kravitz and Tatum “like being off the grid.”

Before his relationship with Kravitz, Tatum dated Jessie J on and off from 2018 to 2020. He was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. The duo have remained in each other’s lives as they focus on coparenting their 11-year-old daughter, Everly. (Dewan, 43, also shares two children with fiancé Steve Kazee.)

Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before calling it quits less than two years later.

When it comes to Tatum and Kravitz’s vision for their future, a second insider previously told Us that they are not ruling out kids.

“Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the source shared in June 2023. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”

For now, the engaged couple are focused on promoting Blink Twice, which also stars Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum’s role while making a speech at Thursday’s screening.

“You supported me in every way. From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f—ked it all up,” she shared. “Thank you for letting me be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak. Thank you for your patience.”

The actress concluded: “Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

Blink Twice hits theaters Friday, August 23.