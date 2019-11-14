



Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin , didn’t feel the need to stretch their legs after her ex-husband, Blake Shelton , sang his hit “God’s Country” at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

“Everyone stood up to clap for Blake at the end of his performance except Miranda Lambert and her husband,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “At the commercial break, they both left their seats.”

Shelton, 43, attended the 53rd annual ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on Wednesday, November 13. The eyewitness tells Us that the couple, who started dating in 2015, “were nodding their heads” during Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” performance earlier in the night.

Shelton was nominated for three awards on Wednesday, and took home one: Single of the Year for “God’s Country.” Lambert, meanwhile, was up for Female Vocalist of the Year, but lost to Kacey Musgraves.

The Voice coach and the Nashville Star alum, 36, were married from 2011 to 2015. She later dated Anderson East and Evan Felker before secretly marrying McLoughlin, 29, in January.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up,” she recently told Health magazine while discussing her whirlwind romance with the New York City Police Department officer, whom she met in November 2018. “I guess [it was love at first sight]. If that’s a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them too. Must be way easier than I thought.”

When asked about her divorce from Shelton, Lambert said, “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’ But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

The “Locomotive” singer and McLoughlin walked the red carpet together at the CMAs. She rocked a patterned pink dress with a thigh-high slit, while the Staten Island, New York, native wore a black velvet tuxedo.