A walk down memory lane. Courteney Cox relived the glory days of her time on Friends as she shared a super nostalgic throwback picture of the show’s cast.

Cox, 54, posted the cute moment to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 16. The Cougar Town alum was pictured smiling alongside former costars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, as they sat together in a plane.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet,” Cox captioned the picture. Her caption was accompanied by hashtags that read, “before it aired” and “love these guys.”

Since joining Instagram in January, the Scream star has not shied away from posting Friends-related content to her feed.

Cox’s first “hello” to Instagram on January 29 was a picture of her with daytime host Ellen DeGeneres and former castmate Kudrow seated in Central Perk, which was the fictional group’s primary hangout spot on the sitcom. Later that day, she shared a Boomerang of her and Kudrow walking into The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s studio.

The Dirt alum also posted a touching birthday message for Aniston — who doesn’t have a public account — in February, where she called her close gal pal a “sweetheart” who caused the world to get “brighter” upon being born. She even visited the famous Friends New York City apartment building, at 90 Bedford Street, in March with Molly McNearney, who is married to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” she captioned the Instagram video post. In the footage, she looked at the camera while saying “Good night, guys. I’m going home,” as transition music from Friends played as she walked toward the building.

Cox revealed on Busy Tonight in March that Aniston, in fact, encouraged her to post the Friends apartment video to Instagram.

“So last night [when] I posted it, I was actually at Jennifer’s house and she’s like, ‘Post that now, then. Let’s just see what happens,’” Cox shared with host Busy Philipps at the time. “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, this would probably be better if I posted between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. And I didn’t — I posted it late at night. And it still worked!”

Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, has continued to attract popularity in the digital age since wrapping after 10 seasons. Fans, both old and new, have turned the sitcom into the second most-watched series on Netflix after the American version of The Office, led by Steve Carell.

