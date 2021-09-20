Sending love to Laurie! Ewan McGregor gave his and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s 2-month-old son a shoutout during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.

“Mary, I love you so much. I love you so much,” the actor, 50, said while accepting the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role as fashion designer Halston in Netflix’s Halston. “I’m gonna take this home and show it to our beautiful little boy, Laurie.”

The Scottish star is also the father of Clara, 25, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10, with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, and he mentioned his eldest children as well. “And to my beautiful girls who I know are watching, Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk, I said I would say hello to you too,” McGregor gushed onstage.

The Fargo alum and Mavrakis, 55, split in 2017, three months after McGregor was seen kissing Winstead, 36, in London. The former couple settled their divorce in June 2020, and Winstead gave birth to her and McGregor’s baby boy in June of the following year.

Clara revealed the news via Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad and Mary — this is the greatest gift.”

Esther wrote in a post of her own at the time: “Met my little brother looking like a pirate,” she wrote, noting her outfit. “Welcome to the family, little Laurie.”

Clara has previously bashed her dad’s girlfriend, calling her “a piece of trash” in July 2018 via Instagram. “Y’all are delusional,” the model told social media users calling Winstead “beautiful and talented” at the time.

“I was angry and upset,” Clara told The Times the following month. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

The Birthday Cake star also made headlines in January 2019 when she wished her mom a happy birthday with a bikini photo and noted in a comment, “I keep her away from a—hole men who leave my goddess of a mother.”

While many assumed that Clara was talking about McGregor, she clarified that she wasn’t “attacking” the Star Wars star or “calling him an a—hole.” Clara wrote, “Let’s make one thing clear. I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one.”