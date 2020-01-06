Lending a helping hand! Chris Evans offered his assistance to his longtime pal and frequent costar, Scarlett Johansson, with her dress during an off-camera moment at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

Evans, 38, and Johansson, 35, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton to present the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. The coveted prize went to Taron Egerton for playing Elton John in Rocketman, beating Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit).

The attention was on Egerton, 30, as the Welsh actor went on to give his acceptance speech. He thanked the 72-year-old “Tiny Dancer” crooner for his “music” and “for living a life less ordinary,” all while referring to John as a “friend.” However, viewers who weren’t in attendance for Sunday’s ceremony likely missed a sweet moment between the Avengers: Endgame costars as Egerton took the stage.

Evans noticed that the Marriage Story actress was struggling to maneuver to the side of the stage because of her strapless, red Vera Wang gown. He, therefore, stepped in to help lift the dress’ train. In response to his efforts, Johansson gave the Knives Out star a quick hug to thank him.

The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

Before taking the stage with Evans, an onlooker told Us Weekly that Johansson’s fiancé Colin Jost also helped her with her designer dress when they first entered the ballroom. Jost, 37, came to the rescue as the gown got stuck on a carry cart.

Evans and Johansson have been friends for years, and the actors have worked on various films including 2004’s The Perfect Score and 2007’s The Nanny Diaries. In addressing their close bond, the Lucy actress opened up about the pair’s ability to work alongside each other in a April 2014 interview..

“It’s nice for Chris and I to get to do dramatic work together. We work well together, I think, and admire one another as actors, and we’re used to being able to throw the ball back and forth because we’ve done that in the past in other films that we’ve done,” she told the Times Union. “We’re also older actors now and more comfortable taking our time. You can wait for the emotion to come and let the moment happen.”

Evans equally expressed his “love” for Johansson to Playboy in 2012. “She’s like my sister. I’ve known her for 10 years,” he said at the time. “She’s just one of the smartest people I know.”

Johansson, who was also a 2020 Golden Globe nominee for her role in Marriage Story, kicked off the night by posing with Jost on the event’s star-studded red carpet . During the duo’s appearance, the couple flaunted their love while engaging in PDA.