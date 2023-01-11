Greg Tarzan Davis Details 'Top Gun: Maverick' Training, Cast Group Chat

Coyote’s crew! Greg Tarzan Davis played one of the standout recruits in Top Gun: Maverick, and he had the sweetest time filming the action sequel with his A-List group of costars.

“This movie has brought us together so many times with different events and stuff like that and this is one of the greatest reunions ever,” Davis, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, January 10, where his costars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were also on hand to celebrate the aviation movie.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered in May 2022, more than 30 years after Tom Cruise’s Top Gun was first released. In Maverick, Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell was tasked with training a new group of special recruits for an integral mission. The Grey’s Anatomy alum, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Powell, 34, and Ellis, 41, all played the rookies.

“On camera, it was flying in the F/A-18s … that’s not even on my bucket list ‘cause I didn’t think it was possible to fly in the F/A-18 but we did,” Davis told Us of his favorite set moments performing stunts in an aircraft. “I rolled on my bucket list, scratched it all. I did that.”

Before Davis had the chance to sit in the fighter plane on set, he needed to get in peak physical shape to play a military recruit.

“It was very intense [because] not only do we have to work out to train in different aircrafts … but we also had to work out for the beach scene,” the Louisiana native joked to Us, referring to his and his castmates’ shirtless moments. “We also had to get sexy for the beach scene. So, it was a lot of starvation, a lot of anger, a lot of testosterone, just running wild like, ‘I need food.’ So once we got done filming the beach scene, we just devoured food.”

After Top Gun: Maverick‘s 2022 release, Davis and his costars frequently shared their best bromance moments on the red carpet and via social media tributes. “I mean, everybody has been so great. That was one of [the] first movies that I’ve ever done,” the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One actor said on Tuesday. “And, you have this idea of like, ‘Oh, are they gonna be mean? Are they gonna be de everybody’s a family?’ And I love them so much.”

One of the ways the Maverick stars have stayed close is through an active-yet-secretive group chat.

“Of course, we have a Top Gun group chat!” Davis told Us. “I can’t tell you what’s going on in there, but it’s a lot of like, ‘Oh Gosh, I can’t wait to see you tomorrow,’ ‘Can’t wait to do this. Can’t ready to do that.’ But we all see each other outside anyways. It’s just, like, to be forced to have to come together [for awards shows], it makes it even better.”

Cruise, 60, is also one of Davis’ close costars. “I texted him ‘good night’ last night and he sent me a little kissy face,” the Call of the Wild actor revealed. “And I was like, ‘Aw, Thank you, Tom.’”

Top Gun: Maverick earned two Golden Globes nominations for Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Original Song — Motion Picture ahead of Tuesday’s show. While Davis and his fellow Top Gun newbies stunned on the red carpet and as presenters, the Jerry Maguire star notably skipped the awards show.