Jason Kelce may have sat with Blake Lively at the 2024 Super Bowl, but he has no interest in watching one of her most iconic films.

Jason, 36, and Travis Kelce reacted to fan movie suggestions for their “New Heights” film club on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of their podcast, which ranged from Spaceballs to Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Definitely not watching that one again,” Jason stated, to which Travis, 34, replied, “Blake Lively, nice. I’m surprised you’ve even seen that.”

Jason clarified that he hasn’t watched the movie and doesn’t plan on “seeing it” any time soon.

“I was out after it said ‘sisterhood,’ and got even more out when it said ‘of the traveling pants,’” Jason joked. “There’s multiple things I’m not interested in about this movie in just the title alone.”

He even suggested they replace Sisterhood of the Traveling with a different movie about sisterhood. “Get this one out of there. We need Sister Act in there,” Jason said. (Travis, meanwhile, argued Sister Act 2 was the superior choice.)

As the brothers continued reading fan movie recommendations, Jason pointed out several of the suggestions were rom-coms, including Love Actually, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Parent Trap and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

“There’s just a lot of chick flicks,” he stated. “We’ve got a lot of Swifties trying to make us watch bad movies.”

Travis has been dating Taylor Swift since last summer, and her fans have grown fond of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, bringing a new audience to the sports show. Travis said on Wednesday that he’s down to watch whatever film their podcast listeners vote on them to watch, but Jason wasn’t so sure.

“If we put one of these chick flicks on there, it’s gonna f—ing win, ” he claimed. “What is Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants about? It’s just talking about hand-me-down pants? That’s the premise of the movie, hand-me-downs?”

Continuing to quarrel, Travis quipped, “What the f— do you have against hand-me-downs? I had to get your f—ing hand-me-downs.”

Eventually, Jason accepted the possibility of watching the film — but not before comparing it to his other favorite book-to-movie franchise. “Alright, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants it is. Let’s go. Let’s all watch some pants. It’s gonna be great,” he said. “At least Twilight had vampires.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars Lively, 37, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel as a group of friends who pass along a pair of jeans they all can magically fit into to stay connected during their respective summer adventures. The first movie was released in 2005, followed by a sequel in 2008.

Lively is connected to the Kelce brothers through her close friendship with Swift, 34. She joined the pop star in cheering for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs at an October 2023 NFL game and at Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year.

Travis recently gave another nod to Lively on “New Heights” by revealing Gossip Girl was one of his guilty pleasure shows. “I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” he shared on the podcast’s September 25 episode.

After Jason joked that he “should be embarrassed” for watching the series, Travis retorted, “Dude, it’s so good, though. Dude, if you watch it, you can get in deep.”