



Ready to bust a move! Jerry O’Connell is open to competing on Dancing With the Stars … if his one condition is met. He wants season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro in his corner.

“I would only if Alfonso promises to coach me and lead me and help me out the entire way,” the actor, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, November 14, while discussing the pair’s partnership with Bob Evans’ Microwave Dinner.

Ribeiro, 48, chimed in: “I promise, I will help you.”

O’Connell noted one other hang-up: He has not been extended an offer to participate. “I would do it in a second,” he said. “They haven’t asked, so let’s make it happen.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum pointed out that he has connections. “You know? I know someone,” he told the Carter star. “I might be able to drop a good word.”

O’Connell mentioned that he is “not a good dancer in the … Dancing With the Stars sort of well-educated [way].” However, he has certain skills. “If you see me in the club, you’re like … that guy’s got moves.”

Ribeiro and his partner, Witney Carson, took home the mirrorball trophy during season 19 of the competition, beating out runners-up Sadie Robertson and Janel Parrish.

The professional dancer, 26, and her season 28 partner, Kel Mitchell, still have a shot to win against Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina. Of course, Ribeiro is cheering on the choreographer, but he has his eye on other competitors too.

“I always have to root for Witney. That’s obviously my girl forever,” he told Us. “But it’s pretty cool that Sasha [Farber] and Emma [Slater] both have a partner in the top five. So if it’s not Witney, then I want one of them to win.”

Slater, 30, and Farber, 35, who tied the knot in March 2018, are paired up with Van Der Beek, 42, and Brooke, 26, respectively. Meanwhile, Brown, 25, is dancing with Alan Bersten, and Alaina, 25, is partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi