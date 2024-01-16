Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst had the camera bulbs flashing bright as they stepped out for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Plemons, 35, brought his longtime partner, Dunst, 41, as his date for the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on Monday, January 15. As the two posed for photos at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, their sweet connection stole the show. Plemons looked dapper in a classic black tux, while Dunst was elegant in a burgundy gown with her hair tied back in a bun.

The pair, who share two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2, soaked in their alone time on the red carpet before heading into the show where Plemons was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie. His role as Allan Gore in Love & Death earned him the nod, bringing his Emmys nomination total to three.

Plemons was previously up for the 2018 outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for USS Callister (Black Mirror) but he lost to Darren Criss for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

His first nomination came in 2016 for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Fargo. Sterling K. Brown won the category that year for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Dunst was also nominated for Fargo at the 2016 Emmys but lost the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie category to Sarah Paulson.

Win or lose, Dunst has been by Plemons side for nearly 10 years after they met in 2015 while working on Fargo. When the 2024 awards season kicked off earlier this month, Dunst once again had her husband’s back.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in July 2022, dazzled at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 4. Dunst donned a black Valentino gown with an open back while Plemons chose a classic tuxedo.

Plemons and Dunst attended the Palm Springs, California, event to celebrate his film Killers of the Flower Moon receiving the Vanguard Award.

“Killers of the Flower Moon is a powerful and important film not only for its cinematic poetry, but also as a complicated story about the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, one which fully illustrates the evils of racism and corruption. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film features a powerhouse ensemble performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Tantoo Cardinal making it the must-see film of the year,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a November 2023 press release. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The film was also up for several 2024 Golden Globes categories, including best motion picture — drama, and best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama, which Gladstone won.