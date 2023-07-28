Jimmie Allen’s newest project amid his sexual assault scandal isn’t new music — but rather … a comedy tour.

“’I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!” the country singer, 38, announced via his Instagram on Thursday, July 27. “ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup [sic] with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix🎤.”

Allen’s unexpected announcement was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some criticizing Allen’s decision to be comedic in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations against him, while others expressed their excitement for Allen’s latest career venture.

Allen’s personal life first made headlines in April, when he and his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, announced that they were separating after three years of marriage. At the time, the estranged couple also revealed they were expecting their third child together. (The pair share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 21 months. Allen is also father to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

One month later, Allen’s unnamed former manager accused him of rape and sexual harassment in a May lawsuit. In June, Allen was accused of sexual assault by a second woman.

In her May lawsuit, per documents obtained by Variety, Allen’s former manager claimed he once “[groped] her breasts” during a flight while “pushing his erect penis against her body in public,” in addition to “masturbating in front of her at the hotel” where they once stayed.

She also claimed Allen raped her in March 2021, around the time he was filming an American Idol guest judge appearance. After the incident, she woke up “naked” and bleeding in Allen’s hotel room before he “insisted” she take a Plan B pill.

Allen denied her claims at the time and addressed the rape allegation in his July countersuit, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. “Defendant admits that in March 2021, after filming an American Idol episode in which he appeared, Defendant, Plaintiff, and multiple industry executives attended a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California,” his countersuit reads. “Defendant also admits to having a consensual sexual encounter with Plaintiff that evening. Defendant denies insisting that Plaintiff take Plan B as soon as possible.”

The second woman — referred to as Jane Doe 2 — alleged she was videotaped and sexually assaulted by Allen during a July 2022 trip to Las Vegas. During their intimate encounter, per documents obtained by Us, Jane Doe 2 accused Allen of refusing to wear a condom because he “wanted to get her pregnant.”

In his countersuit, Allen stated that he and Jane Doe 2 “discussed the idea of Plaintiff staying in a separate hotel room” during their Vegas trip, but that she later joined him in his room. The counterclaim went on to deny the incident was recorded without her permission, stating, “Defendant also admits that Allen recorded the encounter with Plaintiff’s express consent.”

Following his former manager’s lawsuit, Allen — who was dropped by his record label, BBR Music Group, last month — penned a lengthy apology to Gale, 27, in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” he wrote on May 18. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

In a statement to Us earlier this month, Allen called the “false claims” against him “extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me,” adding, “As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name. I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music.”