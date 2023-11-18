From action-packed franchises, Ken doll-worthy soliloquies to songwriting, there’s clearly nothing that Simu Liu cannot do.

Liu, 34, released his first-ever album, a four-song EP called Anxious-Avoidant, on Friday, November 17.

“[I] collaborated with some incredibly talented artists on this EP, culminating in four songs that I’m extremely excited for you to hear,” the Barbie star wrote via Instagram, naming the songs “Don’t,” “If It’s Time,” “Break My Heart” and “Warm.”

“Break My Heart” was written alongside Joe Jonas. Jonas, 34, has written many songs for his two bands, Jonas Brothers and DNCE.

Jonas helped Liu explore his “artistic journey” in music. “From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life,” Liu added via Instagram. “I hope you’ll all give it a listen this friday, and of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey.”

“Break My Heart,” in particular, is a breakup ballad.

“Outta focus, blurry vision of you / Our feeling died in your living room,” Liu sings in the first verse. “And I’m standing in my heart’s funeral / A confetti and champagne removal. The band are playing all our favorite songs / But you’re not here to hear me singing along / ‘Cause you ran out in bare feet and teardrops / ’Cause you wanna be something that we’re not.”

It is not known what relationship inspired the track, but both Liu and Jonas have dealt with heartache in recent years. Liu announced in September 2022 that he was “going through a breakup” shortly after he went public with Jade Bender. (The Marvel star has since moved on with Allison Hsu.)

Jonas, for his part, filed for divorce from Sophie Turner one year later in September after four years of marriage. Jonas and Turner, 27, currently share custody of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

While Turner has since re-entered the dating scene, Jonas is taking his time. A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that dating is “not on his radar.”

“He’s focusing his energy on his music and his family. Joe is doing great and he had an amazing time celebrating Halloween with his daughters,” the insider told Us. “He has a lot on his plate between his career and his girls, so he doesn’t even have time to date.”

Joe is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers, comprised of himself and brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, across the United States. The band will take their The Tour overseas in 2024.