One of Travis Kelce’s new teammates cheered on Taylor Swift at her Cardiff Eras Tour show.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Louis Rees-Zammit shared pics and clips from his night at the Grammy winner’s Tuesday, June 18, concert in his home country of Wales. In an Instagram Story video, Rees-Zammit, 23, could be heard singing along to “Love Story” from Swift’s Fearless set with his fellow concertgoers at Principality Stadium.

He followed up the footage by reposting a pic from his brother Taylor Rees-Zammit’s Instagram Story of the two of them sporting white Eras Tour T-shirts. The post featured an Instagram Story sticker that read “Swifties.”

Louis, a former rugby union player, signed as a running back with the Chiefs in March. “Chiefs Kingdom let’s get to work ⚡️🙏🏽🔥,” he captioned a March 29 Instagram post from his signing ceremony.

Louis first joined the NFL this year as a free agent International Pathway Player, a program that recruits international athletes to join the league.

“When there’s an open field, I feel like I’m playing rugby again,” Louis said during the Chiefs’ three-day rookie camp last month, per ESPN. “I can use my awareness when I am in space. Then that’s when I cause the most damage.”

The Chiefs began their 10-day OTA (organized team activities) last month, followed by their three-day minicamp starting on June 11. The athletes will continue to practice throughout the summer before kicking off the 2024 NFL season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Swift’s Eras Tour was the catalyst for her relationship with Kelce as he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her July 2023 Kansas City shows. The two connected after Kelce discussed the attempt on his “New Heights” podcast and were officially dating by the time Swift, 34, attended one of his NFL games in September 2023.

Just as Swift supported the athlete at several of his football matches, including Super Bowl LVIII in February, Kelce has traveled internationally to attend many of her Eras Tour concerts. He most recently watched Swift perform in Paris, where she debuted a brand new set of songs from her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Among the new song additions was “So High School,” a track about Kelce. The number’s staging and choreography seemingly feature nods to the tight end as the stage’s steps are lit up to look like stadium bleachers and Swift’s dances recreate some of Kelce’s touchdown dances.

In addition to Louis’ attendance, Swift’s Cardiff show was full of memorable moments. The pop star adorably twinned with the recipient of her “22” hat, who wore a matching “Not a Long Going on at the Moment” T-shirt. Swift also notably paused her surprise songs set to help a fan in need.

“We need some help right in front of me please,” she stated while sitting at her piano, per social media footage. “I’m not going to sing until they get help, but you guys are so awesome and so on top of it. You guys really need to thank Principality Stadium because they really take care of you so quick and I love to see that. We have to take care of these amazing people in Cardiff tonight because you’ve been so generous.”